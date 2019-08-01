After the rate cut from the Fed yesterday, equity index futures are up ahead of a long day of earnings.

Some of the names reporting today are Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) in the premarket, and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY), Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS), and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) in the postmarket. All are younger companies with disruptor potential: Pinterest started out as a way to save images, but now can be shopped through directly, like Instagram. Unlike Instagram's parent company, Facebook, though, Pinterest has avoided any sustained public scandals about data privacy, misinformation, mental health struggles, bullying, or radical subgroups that places like Twitter have struggled with. If Pinterest can become a powerful advertising and shopping platform, it could mesh with or threaten the advertising revenue of other platforms. Wayfair has also positioned itself as a way to buy cheap, solid furniture and home accessories for any room in the house.

As the housing market struggles and people move more towards renting, and thus moving more frequently, Wayfair may corner market share from more expensive furniture stores. They have a strong social media and marketing presence, frequently running huge sales to lure repeat customers, and personalizing recommendations based on what the consumer has viewed.

Keep an eye on these companies' earnings and future outlooks: there's still a lot of room for them to grow.

