5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 25, 2019 4:33pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares are up 8% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $14.21, beating estimates by $2.91. Sales came in at $38.944 billion, beating estimates by $874 million.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are up 6% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 78 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $6.82 billion, beating estimates by $150 million.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are up 6% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.06, beating estimates by 17 cents. Sales came in at $16.5 billion, beating estimates by $830 million. The company raised 2019 sales guidance and issued strong third-quarter earnings guidance.
  • Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are up 4% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.76, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $3.2 billion, beating estimates by $80 million.

Losers

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are down 2% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $5.22, which may not compare to the $5.58 estimate. Sales came in at $63.4 billion, beating estimates by $940 million.

