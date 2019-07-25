Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 25, 2019 4:12pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares traded lower after reporting a second-quarter sales miss.

Earnings came in at $5.22, which may not compare to the $5.58 estimate. Sales came in at $63.4 billion, beating estimates by $940 million.

The company sees third-quarter sales of $66 billion-$70 billion compared to the $673 billion estimate.

"Customers are responding to Prime's move to one-day delivery — we've received a lot of positive feedback and seen accelerating sales growth," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. "Free one-day delivery is now available to Prime members on more than ten million items, and we're just getting started. A big thank you to the team for continuing to make life easier for customers."

Highlights

  • Prime Day was the largest shopping event in company history
  • Net sales increased 20% year-over-year
  • Operating income increased to $3.1 billion

Amazon shares traded down 1.5% to $1,950 in Thursday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $1,973.82.

Disclosure: The author owns shares of Amazon.

Related Links:

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report

Prime Day Once Again Sets Shopping Record For Amazon

Posted-In: Jeff BezosEarnings News Guidance Top Stories After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Will Google's Earnings Finally Give Investors Reason To Cheer?
ECB Chimes In: Hints Of Rate Cut Could Support Ahead Of Amazon, Alphabet
Long E-Commerce Wallflowers, Small And Midsize Businesses Have Become The Belles Of The Ball
What's Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since '08
Thursday's Market Minute: The Eye Of Yhe Earnings Storm
How This Investor Passed On 100,000% Returns
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Starbucks Shares Are Hot After Q3 Earnings Beat

What To Do About Fraudulent Transactions On Your Online Bank Account