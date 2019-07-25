Market Overview

Alphabet Surges After Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beats

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2019 4:20pm   Comments
Shares of Google parent company Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged after it reported earnings and revenue ahead of expectations.

The company reported second-quarter earnings of $14.21 per share, topping the Wall Street consensus estimate of $11.30 by 25.75% , and up more than 20% over the same period last year.

Revenue came in at $38.94 billion, beating the Street estimate of $38.17 billion by just over 2%. The sales figure was 19.25% above the same period last year.

“Our effort to build a more helpful Google for everyone brings countless opportunities to help users, partners, and enterprise customers every day,” said CEO Sundar Pichai. “From improvements in core information products such as Search, Maps, and the Google Assistant, to new breakthroughs in AI and our growing Cloud and Hardware offerings, I’m incredibly excited by the momentum across Google’s businesses and the innovation that is fueling our growth.”

Highlights

  • Revenues up 19% year-over-year
  • Operating margin of 24%
  • Number of Employees 107,646

Alphabet's stock was trading up 7.4% in after-hours trading at $1,220.

Posted-In: Earnings News Top Stories After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

