Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are down after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings came in at 28 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $38.85 billion, beating estimates by $3.65 billion.

The company sees adjusted 2019 earnings of $1.30-$1.35 versus a $1.39 estimate.

“Midway through this key year of action, we are pleased with the progress we are making toward creating a more dynamic and profitable business,” said Jim Hackett, Ford president and CEO. “In this time of profound change in our industry, Ford has amazing opportunities to delight customers, innovate and collaborate in new ways, and create value.”

Highlights

Automotive EBIT increased 19% year-over-year

Outside North America, EBIT improved 46%

North America revenue was up 1%

Ford shares traded down 6% to $9.74 in the after-hours session. The stock closed at $10.33.

