Ford, Dropbox And More: 'Halftime Report' Final Trades From June 26

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report” Wednesday during the "Final Trades" segment, Pete Najarian said he likes Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) and he owns calls that expire Friday.

Jon Najarian said he likes Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) and bought it during the show.

Karen Firestone prefers S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI).

Stephen Weiss said Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is a good way to play trade talks.

Joe Terranova said he likes Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

