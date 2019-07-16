Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Charles Schwab Ticks Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 16, 2019 8:56am   Comments
Share:

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) reported second-quarter earnings of 66 cents per share, which comes in line with analyst estimates. Sales of $2.681 billion beat the $2.67 billion estimate.

"Thus far in 2019, a challenging mix of geopolitical, economic, and market dynamics has persisted, with investors facing unresolved trade negotiations, the Brexit debate and signals that the Fed may be moving towards a reversal in rate policy, all while U.S. equity markets have rallied to record territory," said CEO Walt Bettinger.

"Amidst this backdrop, we drove sustained business momentum. Clients opened nearly 400,000 new brokerage accounts during the second quarter, bringing year-to-date new accounts to 772,000, helping push active accounts to the 12 million mark by quarter-end, up 7% year-over-year."

The stock traded higher by 0.97% to $40.69 in Tuesday's pre-market session.

Related Links:

JPMorgan Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Johnson & Johnson Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SCHW)

4 Ways To Avoid ATM Fees If You Have An Online Bank
11 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019
Bank Of America Downgrades Charles Schwab, Rate Headwinds Cloud Revenue Outlook
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Khiron Life Sciences To Participate At Cosmoprof North America