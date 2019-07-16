Market Overview

Johnson & Johnson Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 16, 2019 6:55am   Comments
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported second-quarter earnings of $2.58 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.43. This is a 22.86% increase over earnings of $2.1 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $20.56 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. This is a 1.30% decrease over sales of $20.83 billion the same period last year.

Johnson & Johnson reaffirms 2019 adjusted EPS guidance of $8.53-$8.63 versus $8.60 estimates.

Johnson & Johnson's stock traded higher by 0.9% at $135.95 in Tuesday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $148.99 and a 52-week low of $121

