Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 16, 2019 7:01am   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares are trading lower despite reporting positive second-quarter earnings.

JPMorgan reported earnings of $2.82 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.52. The bank reported revenue of $29.57 billion, which beat the $28.9 billion estimate and represented a 4% increase from a year earlier.

JPMorgan Chase reported fixed income markets revenue was down 3% and equity markets revenue was $1.7 billion, down 12%.

The stock was trading lower by 1.6% at $112.05 in Tuesday's pre-market session.

Related Links:

Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat

Fed Stress Test: 2019 Capital Plan Results Boost Financial Stocks

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit on June 26. Photo by Dustin Blitchok.

Posted-In: Earnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JPM)

11 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019
Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday's Earnings
JPMorgan Chase Q2 Earnings Outlook
Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

This Day In Market History: Nasdaq 2000

Johnson & Johnson Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat