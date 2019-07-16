JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares are trading lower despite reporting positive second-quarter earnings.

JPMorgan reported earnings of $2.82 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.52. The bank reported revenue of $29.57 billion, which beat the $28.9 billion estimate and represented a 4% increase from a year earlier.

JPMorgan Chase reported fixed income markets revenue was down 3% and equity markets revenue was $1.7 billion, down 12%.

The stock was trading lower by 1.6% at $112.05 in Tuesday's pre-market session.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit on June 26. Photo by Dustin Blitchok.