10 Stocks To Watch For April 22, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion before the opening bell. Kimberly-Clark shares rose 0.1 percent to close at $123.55 on Thursday.
- Analysts expect Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) to post quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion after the closing bell. Whirlpool shares gained 1.6 percent to close at $139.06 on Thursday.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical shares dropped 7.2 percent to $490.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion. Steel Dynamics shares fell 0.2 percent to $33.90 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to have earned $0.22 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion in the latest quarter. Halliburton will release earnings before the markets open. Halliburton shares gained 0.2 percent to $31.19 in after-hours trading.
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) reported a delay in its FY18 10-K filing and raised Q4 guidance. Francesca's shares jumped 19.3 percent to $0.83 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) to post quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion after the closing bell. Celanese shares fell 0.24 percent to close at $105.19 on Thursday.
- Before the opening bell, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $769.80 million. Lincoln Electric shares rose 2.02 percent to close at $91.51 on Thursday.
- Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSE: RHE) disclosed that it has entered an agreement to sell four skilled nursing facilities for $28.5 million. Regional Health Properties shares jumped 57.8 percent to $1.72 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $747.31 million before the opening bell. Lennox shares rose 0.73 percent to close at $270.64 on Thursday.
