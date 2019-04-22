10 Stocks To Watch For April 22, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $4.53 billion before the opening bell. Kimberly-Clark shares rose 0.1 percent to close at $123.55 on Thursday.

Analysts expect Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) to post quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion after the closing bell. Whirlpool shares gained 1.6 percent to close at $139.06 on Thursday.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical shares dropped 7.2 percent to $490.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion. Steel Dynamics shares fell 0.2 percent to $33.90 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to have earned $0.22 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion in the latest quarter. Halliburton will release earnings before the markets open. Halliburton shares gained 0.2 percent to $31.19 in after-hours trading.

