10 Stocks To Watch For January 22, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $20.17 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.1 percent to $130.80 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $4.84 per share on revenue of $21.75 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares gained 0.38 percent to $124.29 in after-hours trading.
- UQM Technologies Inc (NYSE: UQM) agreed to be acquired by Danfoss for $1.71 per share in cash. UQM Technologies shares climbed 7.62 percent to close at $1.13 on Friday.
- Before the opening bell, Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $6.74 billion. Travelers shares rose 0.87 percent to close at $124.01 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to have earned $0.37 per share on revenue of $5.88 billion in the latest quarter. Halliburton will release earnings before the markets open. Halliburton shares climbed 4.37 percent to close at $32.25 on Friday.
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) disclosed that its Phase 3 study of ibrutinib in metastatic pancreatic cancer did not meet primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival. AbbVie shares slipped 0.83 percent to $88.76 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $7.08 billion. Capital One shares rose 1.58 percent to close at $84.97 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) to report quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion before the opening bell. Stanley Black & Decker shares gained 3.19 percent to close at $136.88 on Friday.
- Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ: FCSC) reported a 443.35K share common stock offering by selling shareholders. Fibrocell Science shares rose 1 percent to close at $2.02 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion. Steel Dynamics shares rose 0.8 percent to $34.57 in after-hours trading.
