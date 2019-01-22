10 Stocks To Watch For January 22, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $20.17 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.1 percent to $130.80 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: JNJ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $20.17 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.1 percent to $130.80 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $4.84 per share on revenue of $21.75 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares gained 0.38 percent to $124.29 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $4.84 per share on revenue of $21.75 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares gained 0.38 percent to $124.29 in after-hours trading. UQM Technologies Inc (NYSE: UQM) agreed to be acquired by Danfoss for $1.71 per share in cash. UQM Technologies shares climbed 7.62 percent to close at $1.13 on Friday.

(NYSE: UQM) agreed to be acquired by Danfoss for $1.71 per share in cash. UQM Technologies shares climbed 7.62 percent to close at $1.13 on Friday. Before the opening bell, Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $6.74 billion. Travelers shares rose 0.87 percent to close at $124.01 on Friday.

(NYSE: TRV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $6.74 billion. Travelers shares rose 0.87 percent to close at $124.01 on Friday. Analysts are expecting Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to have earned $0.37 per share on revenue of $5.88 billion in the latest quarter. Halliburton will release earnings before the markets open. Halliburton shares climbed 4.37 percent to close at $32.25 on Friday.

