10 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $125.44 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 0.36 percent to $101.90 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion after the closing bell. Nordstrom shares fell 0.16 percent to $61.00 in after-hours trading.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Cisco shares climbed 4.96 percent to $46.53 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion. Berry Global shares fell 1.06 percent to close at $45.90 on Wednesday.
- Analysts are expecting NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to have earned $1.71 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion in the latest quarter. NVIDIA will release earnings after the markets close. NVIDIA shares gained 0.28 percent to $197.75 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion. Applied Materials shares fell 0.03 percent to $33.57 in after-hours trading.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company projected Q3 revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. NetApp shares dropped 6.31 percent to $73.11 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion before the opening bell. J. C. Penney shares rose 0.82 percent to $1.23 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma shares dropped 5 percent to close at $61.78 on Wednesday.
- Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY18 earnings guidance. Smart & Final Stores shares rose 3.23 percent to $5.11 in the after-hours trading session.
