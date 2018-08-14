10 Stocks To Watch For August 14, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $30.01 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares gained 0.54 percent to $195.19 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion after the closing bell. Agilent shares gained 0.38 percent to $66.19 in after-hours trading.

Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and lowered its 2018 guidance. The company also announced a $150 million buyback plan. Switch shares dipped 21.32 percent to $11.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion. Tapestry shares gained 0.61 percent to $47.75 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to have earned $1.85 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion in the latest quarter. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 0.80 percent to $146.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.