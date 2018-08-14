10 Stocks To Watch For August 14, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $30.01 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares gained 0.54 percent to $195.19 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion after the closing bell. Agilent shares gained 0.38 percent to $66.19 in after-hours trading.
- Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and lowered its 2018 guidance. The company also announced a $150 million buyback plan. Switch shares dipped 21.32 percent to $11.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion. Tapestry shares gained 0.61 percent to $47.75 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to have earned $1.85 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion in the latest quarter. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 0.80 percent to $146.00 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and issued weak Q3 guidance. Vipshop shares tumbled 7.88 percent to $8.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $399.70 million. Cree shares rose 0.16 percent to $50.36 in after-hours trading.
- PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) reported a 4 million share common stock follow-on offering. PROS shares declined 0.55 percent to close at $39.77 on Monday.
- Analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $818.44 million before the opening bell. Brinker shares fell 0.75 percent to close at $43.85 on Monday.
- Truett-Hurst Inc (NASDAQ: THST) reported the sale of its wholesale wine business to Precept Brands for $18 million in cash. Truett-Hurst shares climbed 53.74 percent to $2.28 in the after-hours trading session.
