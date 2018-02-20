10 Stocks To Watch For February 20, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $23.64 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares rose 0.92 percent to close at $186.97 on Friday.

Analysts expect Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion after the closing bell. Chicago Bridge shares rose 0.21 percent to close at $18.71 on Friday.

Voxeljet AG (ADR) (NYSE: VJET) reported weak preliminary sales for the year ended December 31, 2017. The company also issued a weak sales forecast for the year ending December 31, 2018. Voxeljet shares rose 4.14 percent to close at $4.53 on Friday.

Before the markets open, Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion. Expeditors International shares slipped 0.11 percent to close at $64.12 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) to have earned $1.95 per share on revenue of $906.43 million in the latest quarter. Domino's will release earnings before the markets open. Domino's shares gained 1.40 percent to close at $220.74 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.