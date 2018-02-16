10 Stocks To Watch For February 16, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion before the opening bell. Coca-Cola shares gained 1.16 percent to $45.30 in after-hours trading.
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Consolidated Edison shares fell 0.16 percent to $76.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to have earned $1.19 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion in the latest quarter. Deere will release earnings before the markets open. Deere shares rose 1.18 percent to $168.78 in after-hours trading.
- Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued a weak earnings forecast for the full year. Flowserve shares dropped 6.60 percent to $40.04 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Smucker shares rose 3.55 percent to $127.00 in after-hours trading.
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. CBS shares gained 0.37 percent to $56.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares fell 0.10 percent to $47.65 in after-hours trading.
- Instructure Inc (NYSE: INST) reported a 2.3 million share common stock offering. Instructure shares dropped 4.49 percent to $39.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion. Kraft Heinz shares slipped 1.05 percent to $71.95 in after-hours trading.
- Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) shares dropped over 13 percent after-hours despite reporting better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter. Arista shares tumbled 13.82 percent to $265.40 in the after-hours trading session.
