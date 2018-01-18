10 Stocks To Watch For January 18, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.05 percent to $55.38 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $5.17 per share on revenue of $22.05 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares gained 0.68 percent to $169.80 in after-hours trading.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Alcoa shares dropped 6.65 percent to $53.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion. J B Hunt shares slipped 0.54 percent to $120.00 in after-hours trading.
- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Plexus shares dipped 6.77 percent to $60.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) to have earned $0.9 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion in the latest quarter. Bank of New York Mellon will release earnings before the markets open. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 0.05 percent to $57.92 in after-hours trading.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) reported an offering of common stock. Arrowhead Pharma shares tumbled 8.57 percent to $5.23 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $8.72 billion. American Express shares rose 0.24 percent to $101.00 in after-hours trading.
- Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings for its fourth quarter. Kinder Morgan shares rose 0.41 percent to $19.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion before the opening bell. PPG shares dropped 1.83 percent to close at $114.50 on Wednesday.
