10 Stocks To Watch For January 18, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.05 percent to $55.38 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.05 percent to $55.38 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $5.17 per share on revenue of $22.05 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares gained 0.68 percent to $169.80 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $5.17 per share on revenue of $22.05 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares gained 0.68 percent to $169.80 in after-hours trading. Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Alcoa shares dropped 6.65 percent to $53.20 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: AA) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Alcoa shares dropped 6.65 percent to $53.20 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion. J B Hunt shares slipped 0.54 percent to $120.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: JBHT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion. J B Hunt shares slipped 0.54 percent to $120.00 in after-hours trading. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday. Plexus shares dipped 6.77 percent to $60.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.