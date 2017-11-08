Twilio Q3 Preview: 7 Recent Rating And Price Target Changes
Despite having reported four consecutive quarters of in-line or better earnings, Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) traded down 3 percent Wednesday ahead of its third-quarter release.
But Wall Street is notably optimistic on the name. Consensus reports a $39 average price target representing 29-percent upside, and the ratings ratio is 10 Buys to three Holds. No analysts have issued Sells.
In the last month, seven have updated coverage on the stock:
- Drexel Hamilton: Buy, $47 price target
- Northland Securities: Buy, $36 price target
- Baird Equity Research: Buy, $39 price target
- JPMorgan Securities: Buy, $38 price target
- MUFG Securities Americas: Buy
- KeyBanc: Hold
- Oppenheimer: Buy
Their positive perceptions are justified by overwhelmingly favorable quarterly news.
Throughout the period, Twilio improved its programmable video platform with multi-user augmented reality capabilities; reported an expanded partnership with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Pinpoint’s two-way messaging; and fielded takeover rumors.
Twilio will report earnings Wednesday after market close. At time of publication, shares were trading at $27.54, down 18 percent over the last three months.
