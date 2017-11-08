Market Overview

Twilio Q3 Preview: 7 Recent Rating And Price Target Changes
November 08, 2017 1:35pm   Comments
The Week Ahead: Earnings Season Continues, Several IPOs, Notable Conferences On The Docket
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 20

Despite having reported four consecutive quarters of in-line or better earnings, Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) traded down 3 percent Wednesday ahead of its third-quarter release.

But Wall Street is notably optimistic on the name. Consensus reports a $39 average price target representing 29-percent upside, and the ratings ratio is 10 Buys to three Holds. No analysts have issued Sells.

In the last month, seven have updated coverage on the stock:

  • Drexel Hamilton: Buy, $47 price target
  • Northland Securities: Buy, $36 price target
  • Baird Equity Research: Buy, $39 price target
  • JPMorgan Securities: Buy, $38 price target
  • MUFG Securities Americas: Buy
  • KeyBanc: Hold
  • Oppenheimer: Buy

Their positive perceptions are justified by overwhelmingly favorable quarterly news.

Throughout the period, Twilio improved its programmable video platform with multi-user augmented reality capabilities; reported an expanded partnership with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Pinpoint’s two-way messaging; and fielded takeover rumors.

Twilio will report earnings Wednesday after market close. At time of publication, shares were trading at $27.54, down 18 percent over the last three months.

Latest Ratings for TWLO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017BairdMaintainsOutperform
Aug 2017Mitsubishi UFJUpgradesNeutralOverweight

