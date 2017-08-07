Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is set to report second-quarter earnings Tuesday after the market close. Shareholders are hoping for signs of positive momentum from the cloud communications stock, and Wall Street is mostly optimistic about the outlook for Twilio.

Wall Street analysts are expecting Twilio to report earnings per share of -11 cents on revenue of $86.23 billion on the quarter, according to Estimize. That revenue number would represent impressive 48 percent year-over-year growth following the 47-percent growth the company reported in the first quarter.

Related Link: How Bad Has The Blue Apron IPO Been? Some Perspective On High-Profile IPO Opens

Twilio stock is up 4.4 percent year to date, but Wall Street sees higher prices ahead. According to CNN Money, the 14 analysts who currently cover Twilio have a median price target of $34 for the stock, suggesting 13.2 percent upside. Of the 14 analysts, nine have Buy/Outperform ratings, five have Hold/Neutral ratings and none have Underperform Sell ratings.

The high price target among the 14 analysts is $44, and the low price target is $23.

So far in 2017, Wall Street analysts have stayed mostly bullish on the stock. Here’s a summary of all the price target and ratings changes on Twilio so far this year:

Jan. 5: Pacific Crest upgraded Twilio from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Jan. 10: Canaccord Genuity upgraded Twilio from Hold to Buy and set at $35 price target.

Feb. 1: JMP Securities upgraded Twilio from Market Perform to Market Outperform.

March 6: Northland Capital upgraded Twilio from Market Perform to Outperform.

April 7: JPMorgan upgraded Twilio from Neutral to Overweight.

May 3: Pacific Crest downgraded Twilio from Overweight to Sector Weight.

July 11: Baird initiated coverage on Twilio with an Overweight rating.

At last check, shares of Twilio were up 4.42 percent at $30.48.

Latest Ratings for TWLO Date Firm Action From To Jul 2017 Baird Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jul 2017 Baird Initiates Coverage On Outperform May 2017 Pacific Crest Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight View More Analyst Ratings for TWLO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Price Target Previews Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.