Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What AWS Pinpoint Means For Vonage And Twilio

Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2017 2:17pm   Comments
Share:
What AWS Pinpoint Means For Vonage And Twilio
Related AMZN
Expect Amazon's 'Flywheel' Approach To Continue Adding To Long-Term Upside
Amazon Higher After Wells Fargo Sets New Street-High Target Of $1400
PayPal A Buyer, Not Seller, And May Seek A Big Target: Analyst (Investor's Business Daily)
Related TWLO
18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday
Mid-Day Market Update: Kornit Digital Drops After Reduced Sales Guidance; Remark Holdings Shares Climb

Unperturbed by the news that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s AWS added a two-way SMS capability to its Pinpoint product, which triggered a 7 percent decline in Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares and a 2 percent drop in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG) shares on Tuesday, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and $9.50 price target for the shares of Vonage.

At publication, Vonage shares were rallying 4.75 percent at $8.27, Twilio was soaring 6.98 percent to $29.44 and Amazon shares were up 1 percent at $948.

Analysts Richard Valera and Jordan Zelin noted that the new feature is narrowly focused on enabling user engagement campaigns for app developers and not a general purpose SMS/voice API, such as offered by Vonage. Going by Nexmo's previous collaborations with AWS, the analysts surmised that Vonage might be providing the back-end for the service.

See also: Drug Stores Next On The Amazon Hit List?

Needham also noted that recent scares from related Amazon product launches proved to be buying opportunities. The firm referred to Amazon's recent entry into the video conferencing market through Chime and the Contact Center market through Amazon Connect, triggering a negative reaction in the shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOG) and Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN), respectively.

"However, thus far, neither of these AMZN products has appeared to have had a meaningful impact on either of those companies' businesses," the firm said.

But for this Pinpoint noise, the firm noted that Vonage had shown strong momentum in both its UCaaS and CPaaS businesses in the second quarter. The firm indicated that Vonage's UCaaS had one of its largest bookings quarters in its history.

Related Link: Should Twilio Shares Be Bought On Weakness?
_______
Image Credit: Amazon

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Wells FargoReinstatesOutperform
Sep 2017Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2017DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas News Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FIVN)

Expect Amazon's 'Flywheel' Approach To Continue Adding To Long-Term Upside
Amazon Higher After Wells Fargo Sets New Street-High Target Of $1400
Should Twilio Shares Be Bought On Weakness?
Are Amazon, Google, Facebook And Apple Monopolies? In Some Ways, But This Isn't Illegal
Bernstein Ponders Potential PayPal M&A
Rodney And Holly Robinson Peete Talk About Hemp Cream For Pain Relief
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AMZN
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.