Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) dipped notably lower towards the end of Tuesday's trading session after reports surfaced that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Pinpoint and its two-way messaging capability could enter the market and compete against Twilio.

A Twilio spokesperson responded to the report and told Benzinga, "This builds on the relationship we have had with them for some time powering SNS."

Baird: Buy On Weakness

The biggest takeaway is that Twilio confirmed it powers the two-way messaging and also supports various other Amazon products, Baird's William Power commented in a research report. Amazon has been and continues to be a partner and customer of Twilio, and although the two companies can end up competing against each other in the future, Amazon accounts for a "low percentage of revenue."

It is also possible that Amazon could end up acquiring Twilio if Pinpoint becomes a bigger focus over time, Power suggested (see his track record here). After all, Twilio's CEO Jeff Lawson is an ex-Amazon employee and the two companies have collaborated in many projects in the past, including Amazon SNS, Chime, Connect and now Pinpoint.

Bottom line, investors should consider being buyers on any ongoing weakness in Twilio's stock as its growth opportunities remain unchanged.

Power maintains an Outperform rating on Twilio's stock with an unchanged $39 price target.

At time of publication, shares of Twilio were up 6.72 percent at $29.36.

Related Links:

5 Ways Twilio Impressed Analysts At Its SIGNAL Conference

Twilio Reducing Its Reliance On Uber, And That's A Good Thing

Latest Ratings for TWLO Date Firm Action From To Aug 2017 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Aug 2017 Baird Maintains Outperform Aug 2017 Mitsubishi UFJ Upgrades Neutral Overweight View More Analyst Ratings for TWLO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas News Reiteration Exclusives Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.