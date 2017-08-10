Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For August 10, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2017 5:38am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares rose 0.61 percent to $23.17 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares gained 0.17 percent to $172.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Planet Fitness shares climbed 4.82 percent to $24.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $809.68 million. Brinker shares declined 1.83 percent to close at $34.27 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts are expecting Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) to have earned $0.63 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion in the latest quarter. Nordstrom will release earnings after the markets close. Nordstrom shares rose 0.26 percent to $47.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) posted downbeat earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. Jack in the Box shares rose 2.24 percent to $96.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion before the opening bell. Kohl's shares slipped 0.21 percent to $41.84 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $189.23 million. Snap shares dropped 0.15 percent to $13.54 in after-hours trading.
  • Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) posted a surprise loss for its second quarter and reported its intent to sell technology unit. Chicago Bridge & Iron shares tumbled 17.64 percent to $13.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion. News Corp shares declined 0.49 percent to close at $14.17 on Wednesday.

