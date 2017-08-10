10 Stocks To Watch For August 10, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion before the opening bell. Macy's shares rose 0.61 percent to $23.17 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: EAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $809.68 million. Brinker shares declined 1.83 percent to close at $34.27 on Wednesday. Analysts are expecting Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) to have earned $0.63 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion in the latest quarter. Nordstrom will release earnings after the markets close. Nordstrom shares rose 0.26 percent to $47.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) posted downbeat earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. Jack in the Box shares rose 2.24 percent to $96.80 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: CBI) posted a surprise loss for its second quarter and reported its intent to sell technology unit. Chicago Bridge & Iron shares tumbled 17.64 percent to $13.45 in the after-hours trading session. After the markets close, News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion. News Corp shares declined 0.49 percent to close at $14.17 on Wednesday.

