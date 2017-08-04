Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For August 4, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2017 4:58am   Comments
10 Stocks To Watch For August 4, 2017
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 26
Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2017
MasterCard to Automate Small and Medium Business Payment

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $10.27 billion before the opening bell. CIGNA shares gained 1.11 percent to $178.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. Activision Blizzard shares dropped 2.81 percent to $62.17 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion before the opening bell. Newell Brands shares gained 3.29 percent to $54.29 in after-hours trading.
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the third quarter. GoPro shares climbed 12.35 percent to $9.28 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. However, the company projects a decline in domestic advertising revenue for the current quarter. Viacom shares dipped 7.84 percent to $32.32 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Before the markets open, Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion. Ameren shares rose 0.48 percent to close at $57.00 on Thursday.
  • Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. Weight Watchers shares climbed 14 percent to $37.71 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) to have earned $2.24 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion in the latest quarter. WellCare will release earnings before the markets open. WellCare shares rose 0.81 percent to $184.00 in after-hours trading.
  • The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. Western Union shares gained 4.75 percent to $20.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong sales forecast for the third quarter. Arista shares surged 12.25 percent to $161.70 in the after-hours trading session.

