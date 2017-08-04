10 Stocks To Watch For August 4, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $10.27 billion before the opening bell. CIGNA shares gained 1.11 percent to $178.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion. Ameren shares rose 0.48 percent to close at $57.00 on Thursday.

