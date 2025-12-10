Why Braze Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Braze Inc (NYSE:BRZE) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS and sales guidance following better-than-expected third-quarter revenue.

Braze reported quarterly adjusted earnings of six cents per share, which met the analyst estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $190.84 million, which beat the Street estimate of $184.08 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Braze shares jumped 14.2% to $35.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

A SPAC III Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ASPC) gained 254.3% to $37.13 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:ASPC) gained 254.3% to $37.13 in pre-market trading. Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) surged 69% to $10.00 in pre-market trading. The Massachusetts-based biotech company received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a patent application related to its EVM301 Series molecules, which are being developed as potential treatments for mental health disorders.

(NASDAQ:ENVB) surged 69% to $10.00 in pre-market trading. The Massachusetts-based biotech company received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a patent application related to its EVM301 Series molecules, which are being developed as potential treatments for mental health disorders. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) rose 64.5% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after dipping 54% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:BDRX) rose 64.5% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after dipping 54% on Tuesday. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:HSPO) gained 51.4% to $26.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 42% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:HSPO) gained 51.4% to $26.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 42% on Tuesday. ESH Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ESHA) gained 32.8% to $15.55 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:ESHA) gained 32.8% to $15.55 in pre-market trading. Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:GWAV) rose 24.3% to $8.86 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:GWAV) rose 24.3% to $8.86 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Tuesday. Briacell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares jumped 20% to $14.73 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:BCTX) shares jumped 20% to $14.73 in pre-market trading. Destiny Tech100 Inc (NYSE:DXYZ) gained 10.5% to $30.75 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:DXYZ) gained 10.5% to $30.75 in pre-market trading. GE Vernova Inc (NYSE:GEV) surged 7.7% to $673.55 in pre-market trading after the company doubled its dividend and raised its multi-year outlook.

Losers

Aimei Health Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) tumbled 48.1% to $46.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 1,006.25% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:AFJK) tumbled 48.1% to $46.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 1,006.25% on Tuesday. Lion Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:LGHL) declined 36.2% to $5.14 in pre-market trading after jumping 86% on Tuesday. Lion Group Holding recently announced a $10 million private placement for its Bitcoin acquisition.

(NASDAQ:LGHL) declined 36.2% to $5.14 in pre-market trading after jumping 86% on Tuesday. Lion Group Holding recently announced a $10 million private placement for its Bitcoin acquisition. JX Luxventure Group Inc (NASDAQ:JXG) fell 35.6% to $5.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 68% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:JXG) fell 35.6% to $5.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 68% on Tuesday. Immuron Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:IMRN) fell 29.2% to $1.07 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:IMRN) fell 29.2% to $1.07 in pre-market trading. PomDoctor Ltd (NASDAQ:POM) fell 27.1% to $3.95 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:POM) fell 27.1% to $3.95 in pre-market trading. Mind Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MIND) shares dipped 24.2% to $8.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

(NASDAQ:MIND) shares dipped 24.2% to $8.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd (NASDAQ:AZI) fell 23.8% to $0.043 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 50-for-1 share consolidation.

(NASDAQ:AZI) fell 23.8% to $0.043 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 50-for-1 share consolidation. L akeland Industries In c (NASDAQ:LAKE) dipped 22.7% to $11.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and withdrew its FY26 guidance.

c (NASDAQ:LAKE) dipped 22.7% to $11.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and withdrew its FY26 guidance. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) dipped 8.3% to $24.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

(NASDAQ:CBRL) dipped 8.3% to $24.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance below estimates. Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) fell 8.2% to $18.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock