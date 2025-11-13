Why Cisco Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and raised its fiscal 2026 guidance.

Cisco posted fiscal first-quarter revenue of $14.88 billion, beating analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. The networking equipment maker reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share, beating analyst estimates of 98 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Cisco shares jumped 6.9% to $79.05 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Nuvve Holding Corp . (NASDAQ:NVVE) surged 112% to $0.3312 in pre-market trading after the company announced that NUVVE Japan concluded an aggregation agreement targeting existing stationary storage batteries in Japan.

. (NASDAQ:NVVE) surged 112% to $0.3312 in pre-market trading after the company announced that NUVVE Japan concluded an aggregation agreement targeting existing stationary storage batteries in Japan. Sonder Holdings In c. (NASDAQ:SOND) gained 64.2% to $0.2792 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday. Sonder Holdings recently announced it will wind down operations and file for Chapter 7 Liquidation after losing the Marriott licensing deal.

c. (NASDAQ:SOND) gained 64.2% to $0.2792 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday. Sonder Holdings recently announced it will wind down operations and file for Chapter 7 Liquidation after losing the Marriott licensing deal. Rubico Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBI) rose 42.4% to $0.2851 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Wednesday. Rubico announced successful completion of fleet refinancing.

(NASDAQ:RUBI) rose 42.4% to $0.2851 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Wednesday. Rubico announced successful completion of fleet refinancing. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) surged 32.9% to $6.50 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:LVLU) surged 32.9% to $6.50 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. Safe & Green Holdings Corp . (NASDAQ:SGBX) gained 27.2% to $3.04 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Wednesday.

. (NASDAQ:SGBX) gained 27.2% to $3.04 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Wednesday. Firefly Aerospace In c. (NASDAQ:FLY) surged 23.8% to $22.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

c. (NASDAQ:FLY) surged 23.8% to $22.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. C ellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) gained 18.8% to $18.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ:CLBT) gained 18.8% to $18.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. VisionSys AI Inc. (NASDAQ:VSA) gained 16.5% to $0.3378 in pre-market trading. VisionSys AI shares dipped 78% on Wednesday after the company announced the pricing of a $12 million registered direct offering.

(NASDAQ:VSA) gained 16.5% to $0.3378 in pre-market trading. VisionSys AI shares dipped 78% on Wednesday after the company announced the pricing of a $12 million registered direct offering. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) rose 7.4% to $5.20 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Korro Bio, Inc . (NASDAQ:KRRO) tumbled 79.2% to $6.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results and announced plans to reduce work force by about a third.

. (NASDAQ:KRRO) tumbled 79.2% to $6.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results and announced plans to reduce work force by about a third. Ardent Health, Inc . (NYSE:ARDT) declined 30.5% to $9.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter earnings below estimates and lowered its FY2025 GAAP EPS guidance.

. (NYSE:ARDT) declined 30.5% to $9.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter earnings below estimates and lowered its FY2025 GAAP EPS guidance. UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) fell 27.3% to $0.0218 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.

(NASDAQ:WTO) fell 27.3% to $0.0218 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc . (NASDAQ:WBTN) shares dipped 24.4% to $12.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

. (NASDAQ:WBTN) shares dipped 24.4% to $12.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) fell 20.4% to $7.50 in pre-market trading. Creative Media & Community Trust shares jumped 96% on Wednesday after the company announced an agreement to sell its lending division to PG FR Holding.

(NASDAQ:CMCT) fell 20.4% to $7.50 in pre-market trading. Creative Media & Community Trust shares jumped 96% on Wednesday after the company announced an agreement to sell its lending division to PG FR Holding. KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE:KLC) fell 19.3% to $4.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.

(NYSE:KLC) fell 19.3% to $4.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates. Stran & Company Inc (NASDAQ:SWAG) fell 16.4% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:SWAG) fell 16.4% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results. Amaze Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMZE) dipped 15.7% to $0.38 in pre-market trading after declining 17% on Wednesday.

(NYSE:AMZE) dipped 15.7% to $0.38 in pre-market trading after declining 17% on Wednesday. Ibotta Inc (NYSE:IBTA) dipped 17.5% to $27.00 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

(NYSE:IBTA) dipped 17.5% to $27.00 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results. Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) fell 15.2% to $11.82 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $400 million private placement.

