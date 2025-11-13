Why Cisco Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and raised its fiscal 2026 guidance.
Cisco posted fiscal first-quarter revenue of $14.88 billion, beating analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. The networking equipment maker reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share, beating analyst estimates of 98 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.
Cisco shares jumped 6.9% to $79.05 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) surged 112% to $0.3312 in pre-market trading after the company announced that NUVVE Japan concluded an aggregation agreement targeting existing stationary storage batteries in Japan.
- Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) gained 64.2% to $0.2792 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday. Sonder Holdings recently announced it will wind down operations and file for Chapter 7 Liquidation after losing the Marriott licensing deal.
- Rubico Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBI) rose 42.4% to $0.2851 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Wednesday. Rubico announced successful completion of fleet refinancing.
- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) surged 32.9% to $6.50 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) gained 27.2% to $3.04 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Wednesday.
- Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY) surged 23.8% to $22.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) gained 18.8% to $18.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.
- VisionSys AI Inc. (NASDAQ:VSA) gained 16.5% to $0.3378 in pre-market trading. VisionSys AI shares dipped 78% on Wednesday after the company announced the pricing of a $12 million registered direct offering.
- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) rose 7.4% to $5.20 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) tumbled 79.2% to $6.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results and announced plans to reduce work force by about a third.
- Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT) declined 30.5% to $9.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter earnings below estimates and lowered its FY2025 GAAP EPS guidance.
- UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) fell 27.3% to $0.0218 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.
- WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) shares dipped 24.4% to $12.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.
- Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) fell 20.4% to $7.50 in pre-market trading. Creative Media & Community Trust shares jumped 96% on Wednesday after the company announced an agreement to sell its lending division to PG FR Holding.
- KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE:KLC) fell 19.3% to $4.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.
- Stran & Company Inc (NASDAQ:SWAG) fell 16.4% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
- Amaze Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMZE) dipped 15.7% to $0.38 in pre-market trading after declining 17% on Wednesday.
- Ibotta Inc (NYSE:IBTA) dipped 17.5% to $27.00 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.
- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) fell 15.2% to $11.82 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $400 million private placement.
