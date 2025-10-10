Elastic, Applied Digital, Eightco Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 150 points on Friday.

Shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) rose sharply during Friday's session.

The boost came after the company announced three major updates: it finalized the acquisition of Jina AI, rolled out a new GPU-powered inference service, and approved a $500 million stock buyback program.

Elastic shares jumped 6.7% to $87.01 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) shares surged 27% to $2.7400.

(NASDAQ:NVX) shares surged 27% to $2.7400. Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) shares jumped 25.7% to $36.83 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Also, Needham maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $21 to $41.

(NASDAQ:APLD) shares jumped 25.7% to $36.83 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Also, Needham maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $21 to $41. ASP Isotopes In c. (NASDAQ:ASPI) gained 21% to $10.70.

c. (NASDAQ:ASPI) gained 21% to $10.70. Eightco Holdings Inc . (NASDAQ:ORBS) rose 20.4% to $10.16 after the company announced the launch of a new pilot program focused on advancing AI authentication for the enterprise.

. (NASDAQ:ORBS) rose 20.4% to $10.16 after the company announced the launch of a new pilot program focused on advancing AI authentication for the enterprise. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ:GYRE) jumped 16.9% to $8.36 after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $16 price target.

. (NASDAQ:GYRE) jumped 16.9% to $8.36 after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $16 price target. SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) gained 16.9% to $3.4889.

(NYSE:SES) gained 16.9% to $3.4889. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc . (NYSE:BBAI) surged 15.5% to $8.65.

. (NYSE:BBAI) surged 15.5% to $8.65. Bitfarms Ltd . (NASDAQ:BITF) gained 15% to $4.8160.

. (NASDAQ:BITF) gained 15% to $4.8160. Uranium Energy Cor p. (NYSE:UEC) rose 12.1% to $15.19.

p. (NYSE:UEC) rose 12.1% to $15.19. Oklo Inc . (NYSE:OKLO) gained 11% to $153.17.

. (NYSE:OKLO) gained 11% to $153.17. TeraWulf Inc . (NASDAQ:WULF) gained 10.2% to $14.97.

. (NASDAQ:WULF) gained 10.2% to $14.97. Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) jumped 10.1% to $17.15.

(NASDAQ:SIFY) jumped 10.1% to $17.15. Perpetua Resources Corp . (NASDAQ:PPTA) gained 8.8% to $26.03.

. (NASDAQ:PPTA) gained 8.8% to $26.03. QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) rose 8.7% to $16.32.

