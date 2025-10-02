key stock movers
October 2, 2025 12:29 PM 2 min read

Taysha Gene Therapies, Canaan, Ondas Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 50 points on Thursday.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) rose sharply during Thursday's session after the FDA granted the company Breakthrough Therapy designation to TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Needham analyst Gil Blum maintained Taysha Gene Therapies with a Buy and raised the price target from $8 to $10.

Taysha Gene Therapies shares jumped 50.4% to $4.78 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) gained 37.2% to $46.81. Bakkt completed the sale of Loyalty Business.
  • Canaan Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) shares surged 29.8% to $1.35 after the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining machine manufacturer announced a landmark sales order.
  • Ondas Holdings Inc (NYSE:ONDS) gained 25.5% to $9.18 after the company announced an initial order of 500 Wasp drones from Rift Dynamics to launch US defense market distribution through its American Robotics unit.
  • Angel Studios Inc (NYSE:ANGX) gained 20.6% to $9.42.
  • Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) surged 19.6% to $1,811.61 after the company launched its FICO Mortgage Direct License Program. Under the program tri-merge resellers are able to calculate and distribute FICO Scores directly to customers.
  • Kodiak AI Inc (NASDAQ:KDK) surged 16.8% to $6.96.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) gained 16.1% to $22.43.
  • USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR) rose 15.7% to $21.31.
  • Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) gained 14.6% to $34.22.
  • Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) surged 12.8% to $14.22.
  • AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) jumped 12.3% to $63.98 after the company announced that it completed final assembly and testing of its BlueBird 6 satellite.
  • Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX) gained 11.7% to $16.26.
  • D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) surged 10.5% to $28.33.
  • SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) gained 10.6% to $17.87.
  • Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) rose 9.3% to $17.72.
  • Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) gained 8.1% to $125.36.
  • Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) shares jumped 7.7% to $26.93. Shares of crypto-linked stocks traded higher amid a rise in Bitcoin. The digital token may be seeing strength due to the ongoing government shutdown.

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$120086.911.21%
Overview
ANGX Logo
ANGXAngel Studios Inc
$9.4421.6%
APLD Logo
APLDApplied Digital Corp
$26.937.72%
ASTS Logo
ASTSAST SpaceMobile Inc
$63.7512.0%
BKKT Logo
BKKTBakkt Holdings Inc
$46.8237.1%
CAN Logo
CANCanaan Inc
$1.3428.9%
CIFR Logo
CIFRCipher Mining Inc
$14.1912.6%
DGNX Logo
DGNXDiginex Ltd
$16.1711.1%
FICO Logo
FICOFair Isaac Corp
$1821.5920.4%
JOBY Logo
JOBYJoby Aviation Inc
$17.668.88%
KDK Logo
KDKKodiak AI Inc
$6.9516.7%
OKLO Logo
OKLOOklo Inc
$125.358.13%
ONDS Logo
ONDSOndas Holdings Inc
$9.1825.6%
QBTS Logo
QBTSD-Wave Quantum Inc
$28.3410.6%
RGTI Logo
RGTIRigetti Computing Inc
$34.3014.9%
SOUN Logo
SOUNSoundHound AI Inc
$17.8410.4%
SRPT Logo
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$22.3715.8%
TSHA Logo
TSHATaysha Gene Therapies Inc
$4.7850.2%
USAR Logo
USARUSA Rare Earth Inc
$21.2215.3%
