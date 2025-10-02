Taysha Gene Therapies, Canaan, Ondas Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 50 points on Thursday.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) rose sharply during Thursday's session after the FDA granted the company Breakthrough Therapy designation to TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Needham analyst Gil Blum maintained Taysha Gene Therapies with a Buy and raised the price target from $8 to $10.

Taysha Gene Therapies shares jumped 50.4% to $4.78 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

(NYSE:BKKT) gained 37.2% to $46.81. Bakkt completed the sale of Loyalty Business. Canaan Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) shares surged 29.8% to $1.35 after the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining machine manufacturer announced a landmark sales order.

(NYSE:ANGX) gained 20.6% to $9.42. Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) surged 19.6% to $1,811.61 after the company launched its FICO Mortgage Direct License Program. Under the program tri-merge resellers are able to calculate and distribute FICO Scores directly to customers.

(NASDAQ:CIFR) surged 12.8% to $14.22. AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) jumped 12.3% to $63.98 after the company announced that it completed final assembly and testing of its BlueBird 6 satellite.

(NYSE:OKLO) gained 8.1% to $125.36. Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) shares jumped 7.7% to $26.93. Shares of crypto-linked stocks traded higher amid a rise in Bitcoin. The digital token may be seeing strength due to the ongoing government shutdown.

