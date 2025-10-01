The stock market is entering its most favorable quarter, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices historically seeing strong performances from October through December. This period is marked by seasonal optimism, often driven by consumer spending and holiday sales. Over the past three decades, the S&P 500 has consistently shown gains during this quarter, with technology stocks leading the charge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.09% to 46,441.10 on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.34% to 6,711.20 and the Nasdaq closed 0.4% higher at 22,755.16.

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Reddit’s stock dropped 11.87% to close at $202.60, hitting an intraday high of $218.32 and a low of $202.26. Its 52-week range is $282.95 to $64.90.

The decline comes amid reports that OpenAI might reduce Reddit citations, potentially affecting user traffic and data licensing deals. Additionally, Elon Musk’s announcement of xAI developing a platform to rival information hubs like Wikipedia adds to competitive pressures.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape shares surged 18.52% to $14.59, with an intraday high of $14.85 and a low of $12.08. The stock’s 52-week range is $15.03 to $3.40. The stock gained 1.02% to $14.74 in the after-hours trading.

The rise follows a partnership announcement with Corning to develop manufacturing capabilities for ceramic separators, a key component in its solid-state battery technology.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power’s stock climbed 25.75% to close at $2.93, reaching an intraday high of $2.94 and a low of $2.40. The 52-week range is $3.32 to $0.69.

The rally is driven by optimism around AI’s energy demands, with investors betting on hydrogen fuel cell providers. The company also announced the delivery of its first 10-megawatt electrolyzer to Galp’s Sines refinery, part of a major green hydrogen project in Europe.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel’s shares rose 7.12% to $35.94, with an intraday high of $36.06 and a low of $33.50. The stock’s 52-week range is $36.30 to $17.67.

The increase follows reports that Intel is in early talks to potentially add AMD as a foundry customer. While the discussions are preliminary, the potential partnership could significantly impact Intel’s manufacturing capabilities.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla’s stock increased by 3.31% to $459.46, with an intraday high of $462.29 and a low of $440.75. Its 52-week range is $488.54 to $212.11.

The rise comes as the market evaluates Tesla’s new pricing strategy following the expiration of a $7,500 federal tax credit for new EVs. The automaker has adjusted its lease prices across all models in the U.S. as a response.

