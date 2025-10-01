Plug Power Stock Is Surging Wednesday: What's Going On?

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) continued their powerful rally Wednesday, fueled by ongoing excitement around artificial intelligence and an operational update. The hydrogen energy company’s stock has surged over 88% in the past month.

What To Know: The recent momentum is largely tied to the immense energy demands of AI-driven data centers. Investors are betting on hydrogen fuel cell providers like Plug to deliver the scalable, green power required for this technological revolution. This AI-related optimism has also lifted peers such as FuelCell and Bloom Energy.

Adding to the bullish sentiment, Plug announced Wednesday that it delivered its first 10-megawatt electrolyzer to Galp's Sines refinery in Portugal. The module is the first of ten for a 100MW green hydrogen project, one of the largest in Europe.

The milestone highlights Plug's progress in deploying its technology at scale, potentially reinforcing its position as a key player in both the green energy transition and the AI infrastructure boom.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Plug boasts a strong Momentum score of 84.26, reflecting its powerful recent price trend.

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were up 20.61% at $2.81 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of 69 cents to $3.32.

Plug Power stock is well above its 50-day moving average of $1.72, indicating a bullish trend, with potential resistance at the 52-week high of $3.32. Support levels can be observed around the 200-day moving average at $1.58.

Image: Shutterstock