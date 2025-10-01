What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading slightly higher Wednesday as the market digests the company’s latest pricing strategy in response to a major shift in U.S. electric vehicle incentives. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The automaker has increased its monthly lease prices across all models in the United States following the expiration of the long-standing $7,500 federal tax credit for new EVs, which officially ended on Tuesday.

The credit, eliminated under President Donald Trump's recent “Big, Beautiful Bill,” was a significant factor in making electric vehicles more affordable. In response, the monthly lease for Tesla's best-selling Model Y has increased by as much as $70, with the Model 3 seeing similar hikes.

While prices to purchase a Tesla outright remain unchanged, the end of this key incentive could create a headwind for demand, particularly in the leasing segment. Investors are closely monitoring how the loss of the federal credit will impact the automaker’s sales volume and its competitive position in the crucial U.S. market.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, the stock scores exceptionally high on Momentum with a rating of 89.40, signaling a strong recent price trend.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 2.16% at $454.34 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

The stock is significantly above its 50-day ($356.55), 100-day ($340.76) and 200-day ($334.50) moving averages, indicating a bullish trend. Key resistance is observed near the 52-week high of $488.53, while support is likely around the 50-day moving average.

Image: Courtesy of Tesla