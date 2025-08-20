August 20, 2025 1:59 AM 2 min read

Target, La-Z-Boy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects TJX Companies Inc. TJX to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $14.13 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. TJX shares fell 0.1% to $134.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Toll Brothers Inc. TOL reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter after the market closed on Tuesday. Toll Brothers expects to deliver 3,350 homes in the fourth quarter at an average price of $970,000 to $980,000 per home. The company anticipates an adjusted home sales gross margin of 27% in the fourth quarter versus 27.5% in the third quarter. Toll Brothers shares fell 1.7% to $130.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Target Corp. TGT to post quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share on revenue of $24.93 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares gained 0.1% to $105.50 in the after-hours trading session.

  • La-Z-Boy Inc. LZB reported weaker-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market closed. La-Z-Boy expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $510 million to $530 million, versus estimates of $531.67 million. The company said its guidance reflects a "continued challenging consumer and macroeconomic environment." La-Z-Boy shares dipped 23.6% to $29.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies Inc. LOW to post quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $24.9 billion before the opening bell. Lowe’s shares fell 0.3% to $255.53 in the after-hours trading session.

