Target, La-Z-Boy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects TJX Companies Inc. TJX to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $14.13 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. TJX shares fell 0.1% to $134.50 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $14.13 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. TJX shares fell 0.1% to $134.50 in after-hours trading. Toll Brothers Inc. TOL reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter after the market closed on Tuesday. Toll Brothers expects to deliver 3,350 homes in the fourth quarter at an average price of $970,000 to $980,000 per home. The company anticipates an adjusted home sales gross margin of 27% in the fourth quarter versus 27.5% in the third quarter. Toll Brothers shares fell 1.7% to $130.00 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter after the market closed on Tuesday. Toll Brothers expects to deliver 3,350 homes in the fourth quarter at an average price of $970,000 to $980,000 per home. The company anticipates an adjusted home sales gross margin of 27% in the fourth quarter versus 27.5% in the third quarter. Toll Brothers shares fell 1.7% to $130.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Target Corp. TGT to post quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share on revenue of $24.93 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares gained 0.1% to $105.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

La-Z-Boy Inc. LZB reported weaker-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market closed. La-Z-Boy expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $510 million to $530 million, versus estimates of $531.67 million. The company said its guidance reflects a "continued challenging consumer and macroeconomic environment." La-Z-Boy shares dipped 23.6% to $29.90 in the after-hours trading session.

reported weaker-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market closed. La-Z-Boy expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $510 million to $530 million, versus estimates of $531.67 million. The company said its guidance reflects a "continued challenging consumer and macroeconomic environment." La-Z-Boy shares dipped 23.6% to $29.90 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies Inc. LOW to post quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $24.9 billion before the opening bell. Lowe’s shares fell 0.3% to $255.53 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock