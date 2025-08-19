August 19, 2025 10:47 AM 3 min read

US Stocks Mixed; Home Depot Shares Gain After Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.50% to 45,137.22 while the NASDAQ fell 0.43% to 21,535.75. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.07% to 6,453.60.

Check This Out: Top 3 Energy Stocks That May Crash In August

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares jumped by 1.3% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, communication services stocks fell by 1%.

Top Headline

Shares of The Home Depot Inc. HD gained around 4% on Tuesday after the company released second-quarter results.

The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 sales of $45.277 billion, up 4.9% from $43.175 billion a year earlier, but slightly below Wall Street's estimate of $45.356 billion.

Net earnings were $4.6 billion, or $4.58 per diluted share, compared with $4.6 billion, or $4.60 per share, in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $4.68, just above last year's $4.67 but short of the $4.71 consensus estimate.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • PainReform Ltd. PRFX shares shot up 99% to $2.6701.
  • Shares of Gaxos.ai Inc. GXAI got a boost, surging 93% to $2.1218 after the company announced the launch of its Art-Gen.AI video creation platform.
  • Laser Photonics Corporation LASE shares were also up, gaining 76% to $4.3209 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in quarterly financial results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • Thumzup Media Corporation TZUP shares dropped 58% to $3.58 as the company announced plans to acquire Dogehash Technologies, Inc.
  • Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. VKTX were down 41% to $24.88. On Tuesday, Viking Therapeutics released the much-awaited data from its Phase 2 trial of VK2735 pill, the company's dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors.
  • Soligenix, Inc. SNGX was down, falling 26% to $3.6901. Soligenix recently announced it was granted FDA orphan drug designation for Dusquetide.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.9% to $62.86 while gold traded up 0.1% at $3,380.60.

Silver traded down 0.4% to $37.895 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.7% to $4.4390.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.4% and France's CAC 40 rose 1.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.38%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 0.21%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.02% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.46%.

Economics

  • U.S. housing starts climbed by 5.2% from the previous month to an annualized rate of 1.428 million in July.
  • Building permits declined by 2.8% to an annualized rate of 1.354 million in July.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
GXAI Logo
GXAIGaxos.AI Inc
$2.0586.4%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
7.45
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
5.10
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HD Logo
HDThe Home Depot Inc
$409.623.78%
LASE Logo
LASELaser Photonics Corp
$4.3677.1%
PRFX Logo
PRFXPainReform Ltd
$2.6597.7%
SNGX Logo
SNGXSoligenix Inc
$4.09-17.5%
TZUP Logo
TZUPThumzup Media Corp
$4.14-51.3%
VKTX Logo
VKTXViking Therapeutics Inc
$23.52-44.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved