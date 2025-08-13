This Akamai Technologies Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

B of A Securities analyst George Staphos initiated coverage on Karat Packaging Inc . KRT with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $28. Karat Packaging shares closed at $26.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $28. Karat Packaging shares closed at $26.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup analyst Matthew Heimermann initiated coverage on Aon plc AON with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $402. Aon shares closed at $363.81 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $402. Aon shares closed at $363.81 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $67. Akamai Technologies shares closed at $71.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $67. Akamai Technologies shares closed at $71.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup analyst Matthew Heimermann initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $317. Arthur J. Gallagher shares closed at $290.65 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $317. Arthur J. Gallagher shares closed at $290.65 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup analyst Matthew Heimermann initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $351. Willis Towers Watson shares closed at $330.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AKAM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock