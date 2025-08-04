This AeroVironment Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

TD Cowen analyst Ritu Baral initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $76. Akero Therapeutics shares closed at $48.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JMP Securities analyst Trevor Walsh initiated coverage on AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $325. AeroVironment shares closed at $260.07 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Whitney Ijem initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $19. WAVE Life Sciences shares closed at $8.63 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky initiated coverage on Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. PVLA with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $90. Palvella Therapeutics shares closed at $36.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Paul Gong initiated coverage on WeRide Inc. WRD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. WeRide shares closed at $8.65 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

