August 4, 2025 11:30 AM 2 min read

This AeroVironment Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • TD Cowen analyst Ritu Baral initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics, Inc. AKRO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $76. Akero Therapeutics shares closed at $48.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities analyst Trevor Walsh initiated coverage on AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $325. AeroVironment shares closed at $260.07 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Whitney Ijem initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $19. WAVE Life Sciences shares closed at $8.63 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky initiated coverage on Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. PVLA with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $90. Palvella Therapeutics shares closed at $36.55 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Paul Gong initiated coverage on WeRide Inc. WRD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. WeRide shares closed at $8.65 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AVAV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

