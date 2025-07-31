July 31, 2025 2:09 AM 2 min read

Microsoft, Apple And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Apple Inc. AAPL to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $89.04 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $208.66 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Amazon.com Inc AMZN to have earned $1.31 per share on revenue of $161.87 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Amazon shares rose 3.1% to $237.42 in after-hours trading.
  • Meta Platforms Inc META reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Meta reported second-quarter revenue of $47.52 billion, beating analyst estimates of $44.58 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $7.14 per share, beating estimates of $5.79 per share. Meta shares surged 11.5% to $775.10 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Microsoft Corp MSFT reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Microsoft reported fourth-quarter revenue of $76.44 billion, up 17% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $73.80 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $3.65, beating a Street consensus estimate of $3.37. Microsoft shares jumped 8.3% to $555.74 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $11.31 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares rose 0.2% to $46.08 in after-hours trading.

