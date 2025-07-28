5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 notching its 14th record close of the year as optimism over corporate earnings and progress on global trade talks provided support for risk assets.

All three major indices closed the week higher, with the 30-stock Dow gaining around 1.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq adding 1%. The broad market S&P 500 climbed around 1.5% last week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Yi Fu Lee

Analyst Firm : Cantor Fitzgerald

: Cantor Fitzgerald Ratings Accuracy : 88%

: Maintained an Overweight rating on and increased the price target from $10 to $13 on July 25. This analyst sees around 5% upside in the stock. Recent News: On July 24, Coursera posted better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and after the company raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm : Wedbush

: Wedbush Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: Maintained a Neutral rating on . and raised the price target from $155 to $170 on July 23. This analyst sees around 16% upside in the stock. Recent News: On July 22, D.R. Horton reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results..

Analyst: Andres Sheppard

Analyst Firm: Cantor Fitzgerald

Ratings Accuracy: 87%

with a price target of $355 on July 24. This analyst sees around 10% upside in the stock. Recent News: Elon Musk-led Tesla has confirmed signing a massive $16.5 billion chip manufacturing deal with Samsung Electronics SSNLF , marking a major win for the South Korean giant’s foundry business as it fights for dominance in the booming AI chip market against rivals like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM .

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst Firm: Truist Securities

Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy: 86%

Maintained a Buy rating on and boosted the price target from $102 to $126 on July 24. This analyst sees around 20% upside in the stock. Recent News: On July 23, APH reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates.

Analyst: Lloyd Walmsley

Analyst Firm : UBS

: UBS Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: Maintained a Neutral rating on and increased the price target from $192 to $202 on July 24. This analyst sees around 4% upside in the stock. Recent News: On July 23, Alphabet reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results..

Photo via Shutterstock