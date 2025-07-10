You Can Stake Ethereum, Solana On Robinhood—But Is It Worth The 25% Cut?

Robinhood HOOD has launched staking services for Ethereum ETH/USD and Solana SOL/USD in the United States, enabling users to earn rewards by contributing their crypto holdings to help secure the networks.

The rollout follows a prolonged wait due to regulatory uncertainty that previously kept the firm from offering these services domestically.

With this update, Robinhood users can now stake their ETH and SOL assets directly through the app.

Rewards are distributed based on the respective network's protocol rates, with Robinhood taking a share depending on the asset and processing structure.

For Ethereum staking, returns may range from 50% to 100% of the official protocol rate, due to the platform's method of batching user funds to meet the 32 ETH validator threshold.

The staking option is not available to residents in California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Wisconsin.

Starting October 1, Robinhood will begin applying a 25% fee on staking rewards.

Additional fees may be charged by Robinhood's external staking partners, though exact amounts vary.

Also Read: Crypto Users Prioritize Investment, Education Over Consumption, Nexo Report Finds

This move signals Robinhood's response to improved regulatory clarity around crypto staking in the U.S., following a period of enforcement actions by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The platform now joins a growing list of regulated entities offering staking to retail investors.

Robinhood expanded its crypto offerings into the European Union in late 2023.

By early 2024, it had begun offering staking services for select assets, including Ethereum and Solana, in EU countries.

The launch was part of a broader effort to grow its international crypto business amid increasing demand for regulated staking products.

Unlike in the U.S., EU regulatory frameworks, particularly under MiCA (Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation), provided clearer guidelines for staking services, allowing Robinhood to gain a foothold in the region ahead of its U.S. rollout.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock