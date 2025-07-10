Cathie Wood Vs. Jim Cramer: TV Host Says Top Ark AI Pick 'Losing Money Hand Over Fist'

When it comes to artificial intelligence stocks, there are multiple that are found in the various portfolios of Ark Funds, led by Cathie Wood.

One of Wood's favorite AI stocks has been criticized by CNBC host Jim Cramer multiple times in 2025, including this week.

What Happened: Cramer was asked about American health tech company Tempus AI, Inc. TEM during Wednesday's Lightning Round of his "Mad Money" show on CNBC.

"Another company that's just losing money hand over fist. I just can't go there," Cramer said of Tempus.

Cramer's lack of a recommendation and faith in the AI healthcare company counters the bullishness from Wood, who was adding shares of the company to Ark ETFs this week.

This also wasn't the first time, Cramer had negative things to say about Tempus AI. Back in February, Cramer told a caller that Stryker and Medtronic were better health care names to get into than Tempus AI.

"If you want AI, then you go with Medtronic."

In May, Cramer used the money losing argument when asked about the stock by a caller.

"Yeah, diagnostics with no money being made. We're not recommending stocks right now that are losing a lot of money because we think this could be a dicey environment, but (could) turn on a dime."

Cramer added, "I don't like companies that aren't making any money."

What Ark Funds Likes: Ark Fund has been buying Tempus AI stock in 2025 and shared several reasons why they're bullish on the company.

In April, Ark Research Analyst Nemo Marjanovic wrote in a weekly Ark email that Tempus AI signing a partnership with AstraZeneca and Pathos AI signaled a way to unlock new drug targets, accelerate therapeutic development and drive personalized care.

"This deal signals an important shift as pharma companies advance from adopting AI models to building them," Marjanovic said. "In our view, every pharma/biotech giant will have to train and finetune their own models to address their respective pipelines and strategies."

The Ark analyst said at the time that "the arms race for AI dominance in healthcare has begun."

In May when Tempus was the subject of a short report from Spruce Point Capital Management and shares fell, Ark highlighted the stock in a weekly movers email.

Ark said the short report accusation of double-counting cash payments from AstraZeneca was denied by Tempus. Ark said it investigated the credibility of those allegations.

"In our view, the Tempus AI team remains focused on delivering data-driven, AI-enabled, patient-centered diagnostics and improving outcomes through precision medicine."

In May, Tempus reported first-quarter revenue of $255.74 million, beating analyst estimates. The company's adjusted loss of 24 cents per share also beat analyst estimates.

The company's revenue increased by 75.4% year-over-year in the quarter, with the AstraZeneca and Pathos deals highlighted as generating $200 million in fees over the next three years.

Tempus AI CEO Eric Lefkofsky said the company's margins were improving alongside revenue. The company raised its full-year revenue guidance with 80% year-over-year growth expected. The company's guidance calls for a full-year adjusted EBITDA of $5 million, compared to a full-year adjusted EBITDA loss of $104.7 million in the previous fiscal year.

Tempus AI is also backed by Nancy Pelosi, who disclosed owning call options in a January filing. The stock is currently held in two Ark Funds ETFs, listed below:

Ark Innovation ETF ARKK : $305.3 million, 4.4% of assets, ninth largest position.

: $305.3 million, 4.4% of assets, ninth largest position. Ark Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG : $90.8 million, 11.3% of assets, second largest position.

TEM Price Action: Tempus stock is up 3.9% to $60.68 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $31.36 to $91.45. Tempus stock is up 70% year-to-date in 2025. Tempus went public at $37 per share in June 2024.

