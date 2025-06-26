Why Worthington Steel Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. WS rose sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 82 cents per share.

Worthington Steel shares jumped 15.7% to $30.38 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Vor Biopharma Inc. VOR surged 105.6% to $1.14 in pre-market trading. Vor Bio and RemeGen signed a global license agreement for autoimmune asset Telitacicept, securing $125 million payment and $175 million private placement.

surged 105.6% to $1.14 in pre-market trading. Vor Bio and RemeGen signed a global license agreement for autoimmune asset Telitacicept, securing $125 million payment and $175 million private placement. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc ADIL gained 51.2% to $0.3719 in pre-market trading. Adial Pharmaceuticals shares gained 7% on Wednesday after the company announced it secured AD04 production agreements with Cambrex and Thermo Fisher Scientific ahead of its New Drug Application submission to the FDA for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder.

gained 51.2% to $0.3719 in pre-market trading. Adial Pharmaceuticals shares gained 7% on Wednesday after the company announced it secured AD04 production agreements with Cambrex and Thermo Fisher Scientific ahead of its New Drug Application submission to the FDA for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder. MKDWELL Tech Inc. MKDW gained 30% to $0.3061 in pre-market trading.

gained 30% to $0.3061 in pre-market trading. Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited BDMD rose 17.5% to $7.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.

rose 17.5% to $7.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday. KWESST Micro Systems Inc. KWE jumped 17.4% to $8.50 in pre-market trading after falling 17% on Wednesday.

jumped 17.4% to $8.50 in pre-market trading after falling 17% on Wednesday. Beeline Holdings, Inc. BLNE climbed 16.6% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after falling 7% on Wednesday.

climbed 16.6% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after falling 7% on Wednesday. Nano Labs Ltd NA gained 14.2% to $12.95 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Wednesday.

gained 14.2% to $12.95 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Wednesday. Altimmune, Inc . ALT rose 12.8% to $8.70 in pre-market trading. Altimmune will announce 24-week data from IMPACT Phase 2b trial of Pemvidutide in MASH treatment on June 26.

. rose 12.8% to $8.70 in pre-market trading. Altimmune will announce 24-week data from IMPACT Phase 2b trial of Pemvidutide in MASH treatment on June 26. MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN gained 10.7% to $19.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.

Losers

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, In c. RVPH shares tumbled 30.2% to $0.5310 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.

c. shares tumbled 30.2% to $0.5310 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering. Globavend Holdings Limited GVH dipped 12.2% to $0.6105 in pre-market trading after dipping 44% on Wednesday.

dipped 12.2% to $0.6105 in pre-market trading after dipping 44% on Wednesday. ZyVersa Therapeutics, In c. ZVSA fell 10.7% to $0.6335 in pre-market trading. ZyVersa Therapeutics, on Wednesday, announced a share purchase agreement for up to $10 million in partnership with Williamsburg Venture Holdings to fund clinical development of Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200.

c. fell 10.7% to $0.6335 in pre-market trading. ZyVersa Therapeutics, on Wednesday, announced a share purchase agreement for up to $10 million in partnership with Williamsburg Venture Holdings to fund clinical development of Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200. GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK dipped 9.4% to $7.10 in pre-market trading. Glucotrack shares jumped 26% on Wednesday after the company and OneTwo Analytics presented final results of their first-in-human study for a continuous blood glucose monitor, which met all primary and secondary endpoints.

dipped 9.4% to $7.10 in pre-market trading. Glucotrack shares jumped 26% on Wednesday after the company and OneTwo Analytics presented final results of their first-in-human study for a continuous blood glucose monitor, which met all primary and secondary endpoints. Wag! Group Co. PET declined 9% to $0.0975 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.

declined 9% to $0.0975 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday. XCF Global, Inc. SAFX fell 8.8% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after surging more than 32% on Wednesday.

fell 8.8% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after surging more than 32% on Wednesday. Portage Biotech Inc. PRTG declined 7.5% to $5.65 in pre-market trading. Portage Biotech shares gained 7% on Wednesday after the company announced it regained Nasdaq compliance.

declined 7.5% to $5.65 in pre-market trading. Portage Biotech shares gained 7% on Wednesday after the company announced it regained Nasdaq compliance. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc . KTOS fell 7% to $39.38 in pre-market trading after the company priced its public offering of common stock.

. fell 7% to $39.38 in pre-market trading after the company priced its public offering of common stock. Crescent Biopharma, In c CBIO shares fell 6.2% to $16.89 in pre-market trading. Stifel, on Wednesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28.

c shares fell 6.2% to $16.89 in pre-market trading. Stifel, on Wednesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. Oriental Rise Holdings Limited ORIS fell 5% to $0.5992 in pre-market trading after dipping around 32% on Wednesday.

