AMD Stock Is Up 10% This Week: What's Going On?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD shares are trading higher by 1.3% to $128.10 during Tuesday’s session and over 10% since Monday’s session open. This surge is largely attributed to unconfirmed rumors of a “GPU win” with Amazon Web Services and a positive analyst rating update from Piper Sandler, which raised its price target for AMD.

What To Know: The momentum follows Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintaining an “Overweight” rating and increasing the price target to $140, citing AMD’s product launches and anticipated AI business growth. Kumar also highlighted AMD’s robust relationship with Amazon, a multi-level customer for both CPUs and GPUs.

CNBC’s David Faber on Monday further fueled speculation, reporting on “Squawk On The Street” that unusual momentum in AMD shares appeared to be driven by an unconfirmed rumor about a GPU deal with AWS. This potential expanded partnership with Amazon seems to be a primary catalyst for the stock’s strong performance Tuesday.

Amazon previously disclosed an $84.4 million stake in AMD following the chipmaker’s acquisition of ZT Group International, a company in which Amazon held a stake.

Price Action: The current session volume stands at 47.680 million Tuesday morning, with a 100-day average volume of 41.963 million. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD has a 52-week high of $187.28 and a 52-week low of $76.48.

