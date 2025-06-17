June 17, 2025 9:24 AM 2 min read

This Coinbase Global Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic initiated coverage on Artivion, Inc. AORT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $35. Artivion shares closed at $28.73 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Geoff Meacham initiated coverage on Novavax, Inc. NVAX with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $6. Novavax shares closed at $7.03 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • China Renaissance analyst Cindy Wang initiated coverage on Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $353.3. Coinbase shares closed at $261.57 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jones Trading analyst Debanjana Chatterjee initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma, Inc. TBPH with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $24. Theravance Biopharma shares closed at $10.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Johnson Rice analyst Martin Malloy initiated coverage on Venture Global, Inc. VG with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. Venture Global shares closed at $17.40 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying COIN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

