Lululemon, ABM Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects ABM Industries Inc. ABM to report quarterly earnings at 86 cents per share on revenue of $2.06 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ABM shares gained 2% to $52.27 in after-hours trading.

DocuSign Inc. DOCU posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and announced a $1 billion increase to its share purchase program. Docusign said it sees second-quarter revenue in a range of $777 million to $781 million, versus the $774.75 million estimate. The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion, versus the $3.14 billion estimate. DocuSign shares dipped 16.9% to $77.24 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting G-III Apparel Group Ltd. GIII to post quarterly earnings at 12 cents per share on revenue of $580.37 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. G-III Apparel shares rose 2.3% to $28.30 in after-hours trading.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU reported first-quarter revenue of $2.37 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. However, the company lowered its full-year earnings forecast to $14.58 to $14.78 per share, down from prior guidance of $14.95 to $15.15 per share. Lululemon shares dipped 22.4% to $256.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Manchester United plc MANU to post a quarterly loss at 33 cents per share on revenue of $202.47 million before the opening bell. Manchester United shares rose 2.5% to $14.15 in after-hours trading.

