June 6, 2025 4:28 AM 2 min read

Lululemon, ABM Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects ABM Industries Inc. ABM to report quarterly earnings at 86 cents per share on revenue of $2.06 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ABM shares gained 2% to $52.27 in after-hours trading.
  • DocuSign Inc. DOCU posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and announced a $1 billion increase to its share purchase program. Docusign said it sees second-quarter revenue in a range of $777 million to $781 million, versus the $774.75 million estimate. The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to a range of $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion, versus the $3.14 billion estimate. DocuSign shares dipped 16.9% to $77.24 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting G-III Apparel Group Ltd. GIII to post quarterly earnings at 12 cents per share on revenue of $580.37 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. G-III Apparel shares rose 2.3% to $28.30 in after-hours trading.

  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU reported first-quarter revenue of $2.37 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. However, the company lowered its full-year earnings forecast to $14.58 to $14.78 per share, down from prior guidance of $14.95 to $15.15 per share. Lululemon shares dipped 22.4% to $256.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Manchester United plc MANU to post a quarterly loss at 33 cents per share on revenue of $202.47 million before the opening bell. Manchester United shares rose 2.5% to $14.15 in after-hours trading.

