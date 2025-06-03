CoreWeave, Nvidia, Wells Fargo, CrowdStrike, Robinhood: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. stock markets ended the day in the green, with the Nasdaq climbing more than 150 points, up 0.8% to 19,398.86. The S&P 500 advanced 0.58% to finish at 5,970.37, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, closing at 42,519.64.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

CoreWeave Inc. CRWV

CoreWeave’s stock surged 25.19% to $150.48, hitting a new high of $150.88 during the day. The stock’s 52-week low is $33.52. The company announced a significant long-term infrastructure agreement with Applied Digital Corp, involving two 15-year lease agreements for 250 megawatts of critical IT load.

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s stock climbed 2.80% to $141.22, reaching an intraday high of $142 and a low of $137.95. The stock remains below its 52-week high of $153.13. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed its “Overweight” rating on Nvidia, calling it a “unique opportunity” amid chip sector volatility. Analysts are confident in Nvidia's potential for business acceleration, despite broader concerns in the semiconductor industry.

Wells Fargo & Co WFC

Wells Fargo shares increased by 1.24% to $75.65, with a high of $75.83 and a low of $74.37. The stock is trading below its 52-week high of $81.50. The Federal Reserve lifted asset growth restrictions imposed on Wells Fargo in 2018, allowing the bank to expand its total assets.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD

CrowdStrike shares rose by 2.00% to close at $488.76, with an intraday high of $491.20 and a low of $477.45. The stock is nearing its 52-week high of $491.20. In the after-hours trading, the shares fell sharply by 6.5% to $457.08. The cybersecurity firm reported first-quarter revenue of $1.10 billion, falling short of analyst expectations of $1.16 billion. Adjusted earnings also missed estimates, coming in at 73 cents per share against the expected 81 cents. Despite this, the company raised its FY26 guidance and approved a $1 billion buyback.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD

Robinhood’s stock rose 5.50% to $71.72, with an intraday high of $72.72 and a low of $69.06. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $72.72. The company announced a $200 million acquisition of Bitstamp, a cryptocurrency platform that allows trading in Bitcoin BTC/USD and other digital assets. Robinhood is gaining access to a broad regulatory footprint and a substantial customer base.

