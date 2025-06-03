Robinhood Stock Is Moving Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares are trading higher Tuesday amid its $200 million acquisition of Bitstamp.

The Details: Through the deal, Robinhood gains access to Bitstamp's broad regulatory footprint, which includes over 50 global licenses and registrations. In addition, the platform brings a customer base of more than 500,000 funded retail users and around 5,000 institutional accounts.

It gives Robinhood a broader presence in Europe and Asia, where Bitstamp has established regulatory approvals and institutional connections.

Bitstamp is a global cryptocurrency exchange that facilitates trading of assets such as Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

The acquisition also marks Robinhood's entry into institutional crypto services like lending, staking and advanced trading tools, according to CNBC.

Robinhood plans to keep Bitstamp's current operations intact while exploring deeper integration. Bitstamp is already being utilized for smart order routing through Robinhood’s institutional web platform, Robinhood Ledger.

Bitstamp generated approximately $95 million in net revenue over the 12-month period ending April 30. Robinhood expects the acquisition to have a neutral impact on adjusted EBITDA at first, with a positive contribution expected within a year.

The company also estimates around $65 million in related costs over the rest of 2025, primarily tied to ongoing operations, integration efforts and purchase price amortization.

Related Link: Walmart Leverages Automation And AI To Cut Costs And Grow, Paving The Way For Other Retailers: Report

HOOD Price Action: At the time of publication, Robinhood stock is trading 5.02% higher at $71.13, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: via Shutterstock