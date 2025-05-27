May 27, 2025 11:36 AM 1 min read

Nano Nuclear Stock Is Trading Lower Tuesday: What's Going On?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc. NNE shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company announced pricing of its $105 million private placement.

What To Know: Nano said it entered into a securities purchase agreement to sell approximately 3.89 million shares at $27 apiece.

Following the private placement, the company expects to hold about $200 million in cash. It plans to use the proceeds to accelerate development of its micro nuclear reactors and other nuclear energy-related ventures, pursue strategic acquisitions and support efforts toward initial revenue generation.

The news comes amid renewed momentum in the nuclear energy sector, with ETFs such as NUKZ, NLR, and URAN all trading higher Tuesday.

See Also: AutoZone Q3: Margins Under Pressure, But CEO ‘Excited About Momentum’ Heading Into Summer

NNE Price Action: At the time of writing, Nano stock is trading 3.61% lower at $34.82, NUKZ shares are trading 2.42% higher at $51.18, NLR stock is trading 2.47% higher at $99.31, and URAN shares are trading 3.09% higher at $34.75, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
NNE Logo
NNENano Nuclear Energy Inc
$33.02-7.92%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.32
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
NLR Logo
NLRVanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF
$99.052.15%
NUKZ Logo
NUKZExchange Traded Concepts Trust Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF
$51.272.61%
URAN Logo
URANThemes ETF Trust Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF
$34.923.59%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMoverswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved