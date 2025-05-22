Tesla Stock Rises As Investors Weigh AI, Robotaxi Plans And China Rebound: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares climbed 3.15% to $345.14 Thursday afternoon, extending momentum from a volatile month driven by high-stakes announcements and global developments.

What To Know: Investor sentiment has been buoyed in recent sessions by CEO Elon Musk's confirmation of “Colossus 2,” a massive AI supercluster powered by Tesla Megapacks and clean energy, to be built in Memphis by Musk's xAI startup.

While the million-square-foot project drew praise for its ambition, it sparked environmental justice concerns due to reported emissions from nearby unpermitted gas turbines.

Adding to the optimism, Musk reaffirmed Tesla's plans to roll out robotaxis in Austin, Texas this June, starting with 10 vehicles and aiming to scale significantly by 2026. Regulatory uncertainty looms, but a recent visit from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy signaled potential support for a national framework on autonomous vehicles.

What Else: Meanwhile, Tesla's China operations showed signs of recovery, with insurance registrations rising to 11,130 last week, up from 3,100, easing some investor concerns about weakening global demand.

Despite losing the top EV sales spot in Europe to BYD in April, Tesla stock has remained resilient. Continued dominance in ETFs like ARKK and DRIV could also serve as evidence of strong institutional faith in its AI, robotics and autonomy strategy.

Short-term headwinds remain, including Cybertruck inventory and political controversies, but investors appear to be focused on Tesla's long-term innovation trajectory.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSLA has a 52-week high of $488.54 and a 52-week low of $167.41.

