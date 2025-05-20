Tesla New Vehicle Registrations Surge In China, Gary Black Says It Should Provide Investors Some Relief

Tesla Inc. TSLA saw a surge in weekly new vehicle registrations in China as Elon Musk's EV giant grapples with declining sales globally.

What Happened: The company recorded 11,130 insurance registrations for the week of May 12- May 18, 2025, according to a post on X by Tesla Influencer Roland Pircher on Monday.

Future Fund LLC's Gary Black shared his thoughts on the data as well, hailing the growth. "$TSLA China reported a solid 11.1K insured registrations for the week of May 12-18. After 7 weeks, the quarter is -5.6% QoQ and -24.2% YoY." He said in a post on X on Monday.

Black also said how the surge in new registrations could be a source of relief for investors. "Last week's registrations should be a relief to investors after the prior week's disappointing registrations of 3.1K," he said.

Why It Matters: News of the registrations comes in as Tesla is experiencing a decline in sales in the U.S. as well as in various markets in the European region, including the likes of Spain.

Musk's EV giant is also reportedly sitting on an inventory of 10,000 unsold Cybertrucks in the U.S. despite releasing a cheaper, RWD trim level of the vehicle in a bid to boost sales.

The company is also accepting trade-ins for the Cybertruck, only a year after the pickup truck's official launch, signaling a difficult time for the company to move cars off the dealership lots.

Price Action: TSLA Stock currently trades for $344.19 in Pre-Market trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

