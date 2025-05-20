Ross Gerber Slams Tesla's FSD Technology Ahead Of Robotaxi Launch, Maintains Bearish Views On Elon Musk's EV Giant After Dumping 10% Stake in Q1

Gerber Kawasaki's CEO and Co-Founder Ross Gerber has criticized Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Full Self-Driving technology ahead of the company's Robotaxi debut in Austin next month.

What Happened: In a post on social media platform X, Gerber shared his issues with the FSD tech onboard his Cybertruck as the investor hit out at Elon Musk's EV giant on Monday. This comes in as Gerber-Kawasaki dumped over 26,000 Tesla shares (10% of the firm's stake) in Q1 2025, according to Business Insider on Monday.

"Using FSD 13.2.9 on my cybertruck yesterday. Freeway traffic. Changing lanes for no reason and then not changing into the right lane to turn till too late?" Gerber said in the post.

He also criticized the technology's mapping issues and said that Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google "is better."

Elsewhere, Gerber has pointed out three issues with the company, including declining sales, FSD woes, as well as competition from the likes of Waymo, the Business Insider report suggests.

He also expressed doubts about Musk's promises to the investors about robotaxis at the earnings call. "In fact, what I think is that this could be an extremely difficult time for them if they don’t pull off or at least convince people that they have a real robotaxi business on the way," He said.

Gerber also called Tesla's share overvalued. "I’ve thought it’s been overvalued for a while, and I certainly don’t care if it gets more overvalued. We own a lot of it and I can sell more," he said.

Why It Matters: Gerber's comments come in as Tesla is gearing up for its Robotaxi launch, which Musk says will see over 10 to 20 Model Ys functioning as Robotaxis on the first day.

Gerber isn't the only analyst who has doubts over the Robotaxi. Future Fund LLC's Managing Director, Gary Black, also expressed concerns over the company's plans and questioned whether expectations were "too high" for the launch.

Interestingly, Uber Technologies Inc. UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said he isn't concerned about Tesla's robotaxi launch, as the ride-sharing company continues to expand its footprint in the AV sector with strategic partnerships.

Price Action: TSLA Stock gained 0.41% in After-Market trading, currently valued at $343.50, according to Benzinga Pro data.

