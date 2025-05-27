SoundHound AI (SOUN) Stock Jumps 15%: What's Going On?

Shares of SoundHound AI Inc SOUN surged as much as 15% Tuesday morning to $11.02, rebounding sharply after a brief sell-off last week, and despite a lack of company specific news for the session. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The renewed momentum comes despite SoundHound's mixed first-quarter earnings report on May 8. The voice AI specialist reported $29.13 million in revenue, missing estimates of $30.38 million.

However, the company exceeded earnings expectations with an adjusted loss of 6 cents per share, beating forecasts by 3 cents. Revenue grew 151% year-over-year, driven by acquisitions and increasing demand from the automotive and restaurant industries.

Read Also: Navitas Semiconductor Soars 146% On NVIDIA Partnership For AI Power Systems

While gross margin dipped sequentially and adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $22.2 million, SoundHound maintained its 2025 revenue guidance of $157 million to $177 million. The company ended the quarter with $246 million in cash and no debt, signaling strong liquidity.

Analysts highlighted the company's expanding customer base and robust pipeline. Despite trimming its price target to $18, H.C. Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating, citing long-term potential in SoundHound's proprietary AI platform and expanding market presence.

Read Also: Trump’s Tariffs May Trigger An Inflation Shock – But Not A Lasting One, Goldman Sachs Says

How To Buy SOUN Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for SoundHound AI – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of SoundHound AI, which is trading at $10.62 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 9.42 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOUN has a 52-week high of $24.98 and a 52-week low of $3.82.

Image: Shutterstock