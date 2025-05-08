Tesla Stock Rises Amid Market Optimism, Despite Cybertruck And Trademark Setbacks

Tesla Inc TSLA shares climbed 4.4% to $288.44 on Thursday, buoyed by broader market momentum following a landmark U.S.-U.K. trade deal that sparked investor optimism.

The S&P 500 surged 1.3% while the Russell 2000 jumped 2.3%, as easing trade tensions and President Donald Trump's hints at sweeping tax cuts lifted sentiment across risk assets.

What To Know: Despite Thursday’s rally, Tesla has faced mixed headlines throughout the week. The EV maker canceled its Cybertruck range extender—an optional $16,000 battery pack that would have boosted range to over 500 miles—amid sluggish Cybertruck sales.

Reports suggest over 10,000 units remain unsold. In response, Tesla recently launched a cheaper rear-wheel-drive variant and offered select buyers a free trial of its Full Self-Driving software to reignite interest.

Further complicating matters, the U.S. Patent Office rejected Tesla's trademark application for the term "Robotaxi," citing it as "merely descriptive." This comes as Tesla gears up to launch its ride-hailing service in Austin next month.

Meanwhile, looming political uncertainty threatens the federal EV tax credit program, which Tesla heavily benefits from.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSLA has a 52-week high of $488.54 and a 52-week low of $157.40.