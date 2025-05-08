Palantir (PLTR) Stock Gains 5% Thursday: What's Going On?

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares are trading higher by 7.2% to $118.43 on Thursday. The stock has been volatile this week after the company on Monday reported first-quarter earnings and lifted its 2025 outlook.

What To Know: Revenue climbed 39% year-over-year to $883.86 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $862.83 million. Adjusted earnings per share matched estimates at $0.13. U.S. revenue soared 55% to $628 million, led by a 71% jump in commercial revenue.

CEO Alex Karp highlighted accelerating demand for Palantir's AI-driven enterprise software, saying, "We are in the middle of a tectonic shift."

What Else: The company raised full-year revenue guidance to between $3.89 billion and $3.90 billion, above analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. It also lifted expectations for U.S. commercial growth and free cash flow. For the second-quarter, Palantir forecasts revenue of $934 million to $938 million.

Despite this week’s overall pullback, shares have climbed over 400% in the past year. Analysts responded with modest price target hikes, though many maintained neutral stances.

Palantir on Thursday also announced a long-term strategic partnership with The Joint Commission, the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in U.S. healthcare.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLTR has a 52-week high of $125.41 and a 52-week low of $63.40.